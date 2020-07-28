MLB reports zero positive coronavirus test results outside of Marlins

Philadelphia hosted the Marlins over the weekend, and the Phillies won’t be cleared to play until Friday at the earliest. Miami is off through at least Sunday.

MLB’s statement may pause feelings of panic felt by worried players, coaches and fans, but those test results don’t immediately take the Phillies off the hook. On Monday, epidemiologist Dr. Zachary Binney explained on the “Starkville” podcast that the Marlins and Phillies should both quarantine for no fewer than five days because the clubs could discover infections among personnel later this week.

“There’s no cure but time here, unfortunately,” he said.

Managers have expressed concerns to ESPN’s Marly Rivera that a season outside of a bubble may be impossible as coronavirus cases spread throughout the United States this summer and into the fall months.