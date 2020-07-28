Migrant Workers, Poland, TikTok: Your Tuesday Briefing

As the coronavirus has destroyed paychecks, migrant workers are sending less money home, meaning it’s near-certain that poverty from South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa to Eastern Europe and Latin America will increase. The World Bank estimates that the remittances are likely to plunge by one-fifth this year — the most severe contraction in history.

That could result in the first global increase in poverty since the Asian financial crisis of 1998.

Quotable: “It’s very tough times,” said Flavius Tudor, a worker in England who is being sent money by his 82-year-old mother in Romania instead of the other way around. “I’m lost.”

Details: Last year, the payments sent home totaled $554 billion — more than three times the amount of development aid dispensed by wealthy countries, according to the World Bank. Over all, the pandemic has damaged the earning power of 164 million migrant workers who support at least 800 million relatives, according to one United Nations estimate.

Also: A boat carrying 95 migrants on the Mediterranean floated adrift for 33 hours before the Maltese authorities finally brought them to shore under pressure from activists and nongovernmental groups. The episode has raised questions about the danger of policies intended to deter migrants from maritime journeys.