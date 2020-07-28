Michael Kopech Files For Divorce From Vanessa Morgan

Michael Kopech has filed for divorce from wife Vanessa Morgan — just days after announcing that they are expecting their first child.

Kopech filed for divorce in his home state of Texas on June 19, The Chicago Tribune reported.

A representative for the Riverdale actress confirmed to PEOPLE that Kopech is the father of Morgan’s baby on the way, but declined to comment on the divorce filing.

“Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me,” Morgan wrote on Instagram last week about her pregnancy. “I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news.”

“I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January,” Morgan continued. “It’s almost like eveything [sic] I thought mattered in this life has completely changed.. We’re here for such a greater purpose and life is so precious.”