Megan Thee Stallion Showered With Sweet Gifts From Rihanna and Lizzo to Wish Her Speedy Recovery

WENN

The Barbadian songstress sends the ‘Savage’ hitmaker a bouquet of beautiful flowers with a card, while the ‘Love Hurts’ raptress gives Megan sweet treats in the wake of her tearful confession about her shooting injuries.

Megan Thee Stallion surely gets lots of love in the wake of shooting incident involving Tory Lanez. Following her tearful Instagram Live session in which she got candid about her injuries, the rapper was showered with sweet gifts from her fellow female musicians, Rihanna and Lizzo.

On Tuesday, July 28, the 25-year-old star took to her Instagram account to share a picture of a beautiful floral arrangement sent by the “Diamonds” songstress and her Savage X Fenty team. The flower bouquet came with a card that read, “Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Meg! Just know you’ve got a whole crew over her sending good vibes your way! Love, Rihanna and the Fenty Corp gang.”

Returning the favor, Megan, who is a brand ambassador of Rih’s Savage X Fenty line, shared two photos of her posing in a semi-sheer white lingerie from the brand. “Love y’all @savagexfenty @badgalriri,” so she captioned the post.

<br />

As for the gift sent by Lizzo, Megan took to Instagram Stories to give a peek at it. The “Juicy” hitmaker apparently tried to boost the “Hot Girl Summer” spitter’s mood with a bag of sweet treats and a stuffed animal. “I f**king love you thank you,” Meg wrote over it with a crying face emoji.

<br />

Megan went on Instagram Live on Monday to once again address the July 12 incident. Without mentioning Tory Lanez’s name, she tearfully explained her injuries, revealing that she got shot in both feet and needed a surgery to get the bullets taken out.

“I had to get surgery. It was super scary. It was just the worst experience of my life and it’s not funny,” she confessed, slamming people who made a joke about her shooting. She was relieved because the bullets “didn’t touch the bones. They didn’t break tendons,” adding, “I know my mama and daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one because where the bullets hit at, it missed everything, but the motherf***er was in there.”

Following her Live session, 21 Savage expressed his support for Meg, tweeting, “Wish I could give megan a hug.” He added, “praying for you,” with a heart emoji.

<br />

50 Cent, meanwhile, apologized to Meg after previously making fun of the shooting incident. “Damn I didn’t think this s**t was real,” the “Power” star/co-creator posted on his own Instagram account. “It sounded so crazy @theestallion I’m glad your feeling better and I hope you can accept my apology. I posted a meme that was floating around. I wouldn’t have done that if I knew you was really hurt sorry.”