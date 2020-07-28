Megan Thee Stallion: I Was Shot In Both Feet!!

Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram Live on Monday and tearfully revealed that she was shot in both feet during the incident with Tory Lanez.

Meg also made it clear that she is not protecting anybody — she just was not ready to speak about the night of the shooting. She also disputes a claim made by Adam 22 that Tory acted in self-defense.

“I wasn’t protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak. That’s not no sh*t you just immediately get on the internet and start talking about and that’s a lot of y’all muthaf*ckin’ problem. Y’all take y’all whole life to Instagram and Twitter and make it a f*ckin’ diary and that’s not, that’s not me. So, f*ck y’all and them fake ass blogs and y’all fake ass sources and my fake-ass friends.”

She says she was shot in both feet.

Meg later added, “It was super scary. It was like, just the worst experience of my life. And it’s not funny. It’s nothing to joke about. … I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

Tory Lanez is yet to speak on the incident.