Meek Mill Confirms Split From Milano

Roommates, it looks as though Meek Mill is a single man. At least that’s what he wanted the world to know when he took to Instagram to explain that he has major love for Milano bu they’re going to choose to remain friends and co-parent the child they share together. In a simple Instagram post, Meek says “We me and Milano decided to remain friends and grow our child as separate parents… we still have mad love for each other but we both came to a understanding!” See below:

Milano has since responded to the very public statement with her own version of events, choosing to use her platform to bring awareness to Breonna Taylor. See her response below:

Needless to say, the ‘INNANET’ was feeling a way about the whole situation, given the fact that it took a very longggg time for Meek Mill to publicly “claim” Milano but when they broke up he was very quick to clear up that situation. See what they had to say about it below:

The pair share a son together and have been very private about their relationship. The news comes just days after Kanye West claimed that Kim Kardashian met Meek to speak on prison reform and alleged she was “out of line”.

Meek has since been clear that their meeting was strictly business and you know we went and got the receipts to prove that.

