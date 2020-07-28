Meek Mill Allegedly Getting Another Woman Pregnant Before Milan Harris Split

WENN

News of the ‘Tupac Back’ rapper expecting a baby with another woman comes just two days after he announced his separation from his baby mama, who gave birth to his son in May.

A third person might be involved in Meek Mill and Milan Harris a.k.a. Milano Di Rouge’s split. According to a report, the Philadelphia rapper may be getting another woman pregnant before he announced his separation from his baby mama.

Words on the street are the “Going Bad” hitmaker wanted the world to know that he and Milan are not together anymore before news leaked to public that he is expecting a baby with another woman. That way, he hopes that he won’t be bashed online.

Meek confirmed his breakup from Milan on Sunday, July 26, just two months after he welcomed his first child together with the fashion entrepreneur. “We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother [sic] but we both came to an understanding!” the 33-year-old wrote on his Twitter account.

He added in a separate tweet, “I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot people I helped so I gotta revaluate myself! It will happen to anybody with success & power grow,stay strong and move forward!”

Milan then took to her own Instagram account to respond to his announcement. Noting that she’d “never address my private life, publicly. But I just felt the need to say,” she attached in the same post a message to bring light to the injustice surrounding Breonna Taylor’s murder. She wrote, “Arrest the cops that killed Breonna Taylor.”

Meek and Milan first sparked dating rumors in 2019, but they never confirmed it. Despite her denials, in December of the same year she debuted her baby bump at her fashion show. “I’m a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever,” she said in an Instagram post after the pregnancy reveal.

Meek, meanwhile, only acknowledged the pregnancy in February. In May, he revealed that Milan gave birth to a baby boy on his 33rd birthday, tweeting, “Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!”