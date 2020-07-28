Marques Houston’s 19-Year-Old Fiancee Celebrates Upcoming Nuptials With Bridal Shower

Instagram

Miya Dickey takes to her Instagram account to share several pics from the event, including one that sees her posing with her friends while holding a fake flowers bouquet.

Despite all the controversies surrounding their relationship, Marques Houston and his fiancee Miya Dickey are one step closer to walking down the aisle. The 19-year-old girl recently celebrated their impending nuptials with a bridal shower attended by her closest friends.

Miya shared on Instagram several photos from the surprise event, with one photo showing her happily posing with two of her friends. Donning a floral loose dress, Miya playfully made a duck face while holding a fake flowers bouquet. Meanwhile, her two friends went matching in pink outfits.

In the caption of the post, Miya expressed her gratefulness over the fact that her friends prepared the event for her. “Literally the best friends/ bridal party I could ever ask for,” she said. “Thank you guys for setting this lil quarantine bridal shower up for me! And thank you to everyone who sent me gifts or just popped on the zoom call to show support and love!!! Love you all so much!”

Marques also took to his Instagram account to post the same picture, saying, “hope you’re having fun at your surprise Quarantine bridal shower!” The “Sister, Sister” alum added, “We truly have the greatest family and friends.”

With that said, Marques and Miya are expected to tie the knot soon since bridal showers are usually held two weeks to two months before a wedding.

Marques and Miya got engaged last year after dating for less than a year. Their relationship was subjected to criticism due to their age differences, though Marques has previously defended their relationship.

“I needed to speak because this is not music or television, this is my family, my future wife and my life. I met Miya in 2018 through a mutual friend. Never before then did I even know she existed,” he said at the time. “Miya and I didn’t start dating until she was an adult. We fell in love and got engaged in March of 2019. My dad Michael loves her and the people I am closest to all love her as well. Most importantly we have Jehovah’s blessing.”