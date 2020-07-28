Marlins season on pause following coronavirus outbreak

Miami opened the campaign on the road versus the Philadelphia Phillies. While the Marlins already had their home-opening series against the Baltimore Orioles canceled when the O’s returned to Baltimore on Monday, a series between the Phillies and New York Yankees was called off to prevent additional outbreaks around MLB.

MLB is reportedly considering schedule changes that could involve shutting the Marlins and Phillies down for an undetermined time. On Monday, epidemiologist Dr. Zachary Binney told the “Starkville” podcast that both the Marlins and Phillies should quarantine for at least five days in an attempt to contain potential additional outbreaks that could threaten a campaign that’s already experienced worrisome setbacks in under a week of action.

MLB originally scheduled the Marlins to play Baltimore four times this week before a home series versus the Washington Nationals. A majority of Nationals players reportedly voted against traveling to Florida for that series because of coronavirus concerns.