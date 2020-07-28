Marlins schedule 2020: How coronavirus outbreak impacts Miami’s season

Less than a week after MLB’s Opening Day, the league is already facing a coronavirus-related crisis.

All Marlins games through Aug. 2 have been postponed after the team’s recent COVID-19 outbreak, MLB announced Tuesday. Miami is up to 17 coronavirus cases, according to multiple reports, but the league says there have been “no new positives of on-field personnel from any of the other 29 clubs.”

How will this sudden surge in cases alter the Marlins’ schedule? Here’s what we know about the team’s situation.

Postponed Marlins games

A total of seven Marlins games have been postponed so far, including Miami’s home opener against the Orioles.

Date Game Monday, July 27 vs. Orioles Tuesday, July 28 vs. Orioles Wednesday, July 29 at Orioles Thursday, July 30 at Orioles Friday, July 31 vs. Nationals Saturday, Aug. 1 vs. Nationals Sunday, Aug. 2 vs. Nationals

When will the Marlins play again?

It is unclear when MLB will allow the Marlins to resume play. After the postponed games, Miami is scheduled to face the Phillies, Mets and Blue Jays in early August.

“Given the current circumstances, MLB believes that it is most prudent to allow the Marlins time to focus on providing care for their players and planning their baseball operations for a resumption early next week,” the league said in a statement.

Date Game Tuesday, Aug. 4 vs. Phillies Wednesday, Aug. 5 vs. Phillies Thursday, Aug. 6 vs. Phillies Friday, Aug. 7 at Mets Saturday, Aug. 8 at Mets Sunday, Aug. 9 at Mets Tuesday, Aug. 11 at Blue Jays Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Blue Jays

What does this mean for the rest of MLB?

In addition to the postponed Marlins games, the home-and-home series between the Phillies and Yankees (July 27-30) has been postponed “out of an abundance of caution.” Miami kicked off its 2020 season with a three-game series in Philadelphia (July 24-26). The Yankees will now play the Orioles on July 29 and July 30 in Baltimore.

MLB will share additional schedule changes later this week.

There has been some speculation about MLB being forced to suspend or cancel the 2020 season, but commissioner Rob Manfred has given no indication that he will be taking any drastic steps.

“The difficult circumstances of one club reinforce the vital need to be diligent with the protocols in all ways, both on and off the field,” the league said in its statement. “We will continue to bolster our protocols and make any necessary adjustments. The realities of the virus still loom large, and we must operate with that in mind every day.

“We are confident that clubs and players will act appropriately, for themselves and for others, and the data provides reason to believe that the protocols can work effectively.”