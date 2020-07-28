Marlins reportedly off until Monday, Phillies off until Friday

The coronavirus outbreak among members of the Miami Marlins has caused a pair of clubs to pause their seasons.

Soon after reports surfaced that the Marlins won’t play this week after at least 17 individuals associated with the club recently tested positive for the coronavirus, MLB insiders Jon Heyman, Joel Sherman and Bill Shaikin tweeted that both the Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies are temporarily shut down.

Miami likely won’t play until at least Monday. Philadelphia could be eligible to return on Friday.

Meanwhile, the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles will play each other during the midweek. After a majority of Washington Nationals players voted against traveling to Miami to play the Marlins this weekend, it appears Washington will begin August idle.