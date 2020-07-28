Manowar’s Ex-Guitarist Facing 25 Years in Jail After Pleading Guilty to Child Porn Charges

YouTube

Karl Logan has pleaded guilty, nearly two years after the rocker was arrested and slapped with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Former Manowar guitarist Karl Logan is facing at least 25 years behind bars after pleading guilty to child porn charges.

The rocker, 55, was originally taken into custody in Charlotte, North Carolina back in August 2018, and slapped with six counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was indicted on one count each of receiving and possessing child pornography last year (19), and appeared in a federal court on Friday (24Jul20), when he confessed to downloading inappropriate images from the Internet, reports The Charlotte Observer.

Logan now faces a minimum of 25 years in prison. His sentencing date has yet to be set.

The musician was kicked out of the heavy metal band months after his arrest and replaced by E.V. Martel for Manowar’s 2019 Final Battle World Tour.

Logan had been part of the group since 1994.