Managers concerned MLB season outside bubble isn’t possible?

It took less than one full week for the 2020 MLB season played amid the COVID-19 pandemic to fall apart.

The coronavirus outbreak among members of the Miami Marlins led to both the Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies temporarily shutting down after those two clubs opened the campaign against each other this past weekend. Miami won’t play until at least Monday. Philadelphia could be permitted to return to the diamond on Friday.

As coronavirus cases rise throughout the United States, some around the league are already questioning if a professional season is possible outside of a bubble format.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Marly Rivera reported:

“I’ve spoken to several MLB managers in both Leagues, and one thing they’re really concerned about has been team hotels being full of people. Two managers told me about weddings being celebrated at the team hotel, which were really crowded and no social distancing was practiced.”

As far back as April, noteworthy MLB players such as Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw all publicly spoke against quarantining away from family members for months. The NBA, NHL, Major League Soccer and National Women’s Soccer League placed athletes and other personnel inside temporary hubs to limit access and exposure during the uncontrolled virus outbreak.

MLB players and club staff are traveling around the country and staying inside active hotels for in-market games. It’s still early, but this experiment deserves a failing grade less than a week into the season.