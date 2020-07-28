Man suspected of firing shots on I-225 during Aurora protest is arrested

A man suspected of firing shots at a Jeep that was driven into a crowd of protesters on Interstate 225 in Aurora on Saturday has been arrested, police said.

Samuel Young, 23, was arrested Monday night for investigation of four counts of attempted homicide, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Young is suspected of firing multiple shots at about 7 p.m. as protesters walked on I-225, near Alameda Avenue, and the driver of a Jeep drove into and through the crowd. Police said no one was hit by the Jeep.

Two protesters, however, were hit by the gunfire. One man was shot in the leg and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Another man suffered a graze wound to his head and was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital.

The driver of the Jeep continued north on I-225 and exited the highway at East Sixth Avenue, police said. At Sixth and Billings Street, the driver pulled over and contacted police who were investigating a separate, unrelated crash. The driver, who has not been identified, was questioned and the Jeep was impounded as evidence. An investigation is ongoing.