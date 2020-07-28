Malaysian ex-PM Najib convicted on all charges in first 1MDB trial By

© . Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak arrives at Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur
KUALA LUMPUR () – Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was found guilty on Tuesday on all seven corruption charges in his first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
“After considering all evidence in this trial, I find that the prosecution has successfully proven its case beyond a resonable doubt,” Kuala Lumpur High Court judge Mohamad Nazlan Mohamad Ghazali said.
