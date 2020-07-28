Magpies runner reveals death threats after 2018 Grand Final blunder

Collingwood Magpies runner Alex Woodward has revealed he received death threats after he committed a blunder in the 2018 AFL Grand Final which led to a West Coast Eagles goal.

With Collingwood nursing a 52-48 lead during the third quarter, Woodward famously found himself interfering with play when Magpies midfielder Taylor Adams attempted to kick the ball high to teammate Jaidyn Stephenson inside their defensive half.

Woodward got caught between the ball and Stephenson which enabled Eagles star Elliot Yeo to capitalise on the awkward position and take an intercept mark which ultimately led to a West Coast goal.

The Eagles subsequently took the lead and went on to win the grand final.

2018 AFL GF (Getty)

“I was just doing my job,” Woodward told Fox Footy’s Open Mike.

“Personally, I thought I was in a pretty good position to be away from where I thought the ball was going to go. So I was head down trying to deliver a message – and I unfortunately crossed paths with Jaidyn.

“I never made contact with Jaidyn, but nonetheless I really should have had a bit more awareness than that and I put my hand up, definitely.”

Cornes casts doubt over Cox’s Magpies future

Woodward said the incident left him receiving multiple “death threats” from people on social media.

“I knew the impact that potentially had on the game and I couldn’t help but show that emotion post-game,” he said.

“I probably wasn’t ready for the spotlight to be on me post-game. I usually think I’ve got fairly thick skin when it comes to that stuff, I’ve faced a lot of adversity in my time in the AFL system. But when it came to direct messages and comments on social media, that stuff’s quite accessible and there’s no real filtering.

“The worst of it was enough to bother me and put me in a bit of a hole. From death threats to suggestions of suicide to wishes of illness and further injury. I couldn’t help but let that get to me a little bit.

“I know it’s easy to say ‘don’t pay that no mind’, but when there’s an influx of it on such a big stage, I couldn’t help but feel even more guilty. No one else was going to make me feel as bad as I did in my mind about the situation.”

Caro calls out partners, families breaking AFL quarantine

Woodward said he went through a period of “self-doubt” as he struggled to get over the blunder.

“(It) took me a little bit longer than I would’ve liked to get over,” Woodward added.

“I was pretty emotional post-game. A lot of guilt, a lot of self-doubt, feeling embarrassed. I just felt I let a lot of people down.

“But it is what it is. I’ve learnt to accept the moment for what it was. Hopefully it’s made me a better person having gone through that experience and faced another challenge.”

If you or anyone you know needs immediate support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or via lifeline.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.