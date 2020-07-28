Madrid expands mask-wearing rules to curb covid-19 contagion By

© . Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Madrid



MADRID () – Madrid will make face masks compulsory everywhere at all times as part of a package of measures aimed at preventing coronavirus infections, regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso said on Tuesday.

Bars must close at 1 a.m, and gatherings at outdoor restaurant terraces will be capped at 10 people, she said. The region recommends private gatherings at home remain below 10 people but that is not a legal obligation.

Additionally, she asked the central government to increase checks at Madrid’s airport.