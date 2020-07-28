Lefty David Peterson, Regis Jesuit grad, making big-league debut with Mets

Regis Jesuit High School graduate David Peterson is scheduled to make his big-league debut Tuesday night for the New York Mets vs. the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Mets announced the move Tuesday morning.

Peterson pitched well in the Mets’ summer camp, making a strong impression on manager Luis Rojas.

“His demeanor, just a great demeanor. He presents as that guy who wants to compete and wants to get you out,” Rojas recently told the Mets media. “He’s always searching, always asking questions… There’s a good package there.”

The 6-foot-6 left-hander posted a 4.19 ERA in starts for the New York Mets’ Double-A Binghamton team last year before playing in the Arizona Fall League. He was in his second big-league camp as a nonroster invitee when spring training was suspended.

