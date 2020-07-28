Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Top List of Most Sought-After Celebrity Couples

WENN

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star and her rapper ex come in front of another former pair, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, as well as royal couple Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

–

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (II) have topped a new list of favourite past and current celebrity couples.

Bosses at the trends data provider SEMrush have revealed the countdown of America’s most sought-after star pairings, based on Internet searches, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians favourite and her rapper beau come out on top, ahead of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who split in 2005.

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry come in at number three while Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin round out the top five.

Bieber also makes the list, alongside ex Selena Gomez, at eight, while Pitt reappears alongside another ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, at 12.