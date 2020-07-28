Kim Kardashian Pictured ‘Hysterically Crying’ While Reuniting With Kanye West After Being Ignored

Instagram

The KKW Beauty founder allegedly ‘is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted’ amid the controversy surrounding the rapper, who accuses her of trying to lock him up and cheating on him with Meek Mill.

Kim Kardashian made a visit to Cody, Wyoming for her husband Kanye West on Monday, June 27. It seems like it took an emotional turn as in some new pictures taken during the pair’s reunion, Kim was seen shedding tears while she was inside a car with her rapper husband.

In the photos taken by Daily Mail, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star and the “Jesus Is King” musician seemingly had an intense conversation. The meeting marks the first time for Kim to have a face-to-face interaction with Kanye in weeks.

“As soon as Kim got to the ranch, she and Kanye came out together in his car,” a source claims to PEOPLE. “Kim is hysterically crying” as she “hasn’t seen Kanye for weeks.”

The insider goes on to say that the KKW Beauty founder “is very emotional about everything, and also exhausted” amid the controversy surrounding Kanye, who previously accused her of trying to lock him up and cheating on him with Meek Mill during his Twitter rant. “She feels very hurt by Kanye. She has tried to reach him multiple times and he just ignores her.”

“It’s all a bad situation,” the source continues. “She decided to fly to Cody to speak to him in person. She doesn’t want to be ignored anymore.”

Earlier on that day, the couple was seen driving around Wyoming before stopping by Wendy’s to grab some food. Kim sported dark sunglasses for the outing, while the “Gold Digger” rapper covered himself up in a blue-red-white sweater. At one point, the two of them could be seen looking down at their respective phones.

This arrives after Kanye offered a public apology to Kim for all the things he said about her. “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me,” so the rapper said on the bluebird app. “To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”