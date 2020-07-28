Katy Perry Turned Down ‘Titanium’ After Finding Out How Good Sia Is on the Demo

Instagram

The ‘Roar’ singer reveals she was offered to sing the vocals in David Guetta’s hit single ‘Titanium’ but she told the DJ to keep Sia because the song sounded so good with the Aussie star.

Katy Perry turned down the chance to sing on David Guetta‘s hit tune “Titanium” after hearing Sia on the demo.

Australian singer Sia enjoyed huge success with “Titanium” upon its release in 2011 and became a household name in the subsequent years with songs including “Chandelier” and “Cheap Thrills”.

While “Titanium” has become synonymous with the 44-year-old’s unique voice, Katy admitted during a recent interview that she was actually offered the song to record herself.

“I remember specifically listening to it on the plane, I was like, ‘Oh my god, this song is so good. Who is the person on the record? They should stay on the freakin’ record. This is a hit record; don’t put me on the record! Keep Sia on this record!’ ” Katy smiled.

The “Roar” star added that she “wrote David an email back” which read, “You’re crazy. I don’t need to be on this record. Keep Sia on the record.”

“And there is Titanium,” she concluded.

Since then, the pair have worked together themselves – collaborating on several tracks including the 2017 hit “Chained to the Rhythm”, from Katy’s album “Witness”.