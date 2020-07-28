Kartik Aaryan and Bhushan Kumar rubbish rumours of their fallout



Kartik Aaryan has some of the biggest films tucked under his belt in the coming year. Right from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 to Om Raut,rsquo;s next which marks the actor,rsquo;s first action film. However since morning there have been rumours that Bhushan Kumar who is backing the project has had a fall out with Kartik Aaryan and has asked him to leave the project.

However this rumour reported by an online portal was surely false as both the producer and actor have taken to their social media accounts to rubbish the rumours and in the most sassiest way possible. Bhushan Kumar shared a picture of himself with Kartik Aaryan where the two are seen getting into a high-end car. Bhushan Kumar just tweeted saying, ‘Fallout?’ The tweet was enough for the reporting to be justified false. Kartik Aaryan retweeted the tweet and captioned is saying, ‘Awesome quality of reporting,’ and added clap emoji and laughing emoji too.



Awesome quality of reporting

Well we,rsquo;re sure that the reports of the fallout was false but looking at these tweets and the producer-actor,rsquo;s sassy way of telling their fans on social media, we,rsquo;re also sure that the bond between them is strong.