Karlie Kloss Shows Support For Taylor Swift

Well, this is interesting.
There was once a time when seeing Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss together felt like almost a daily occurrence. Back in the mid-2010s, they were inseparable.
Who can forget their Instagrammable 2014 road trip?
But over the past couple of years, there have been plenty of rumors that Taylor and Karlie’s friendship was on the outs.
Well, as you — person reading about Taylor Swift — are fully aware, the musician just released her newest album, Folklore, and a lot of her celebrity friends have voiced their support for it. (Hello, Blake Lively.)
Karlie Kloss hasn’t exactly done that — at least yet — but she did show some support for Taylor Swift in a very low-key way on social media.
You would have to look through her likes to find it.
When fashion designer Christian Siriano shared that “#taylorswift inspired a paint session last night after a very hard day in fashion,” Karlie was one of many who liked the post.
Here’s the receipt to prove it.
She also recently shared a photo of herself in the woods, bringing to mind a certain album cover for a certain album released by a certain artist. Just scroll up to see it.
Make of that what you will!
