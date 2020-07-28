Kanye West Seen YELLING At A Crying Kim Kardashian!! (PICTURES)

Kanye West appears to have reunited with his wife Kim Kardashian in Wyoming.

The reunion comes the same week he issued his wife Kim an apology for publicly humiliating her on social media.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” he wrote.

Last week, Ye called his mom-in-law, Kris Jenner as a “white supremacist,” and also claimed that he had been trying to divorce Kim after she met up with Meek Mill to discuss prison reform.

He wrote, “Meek is my man and was respectful that’s my dog.. Kim was out of line.”

There had been reports that Kim had consulted with a divorce lawyer — at least they’re talking.