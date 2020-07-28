Kanye & Kim Kardashian Have Been ‘Separated’ For The Past Year!!

Ever since Kanye West’s latest outburst, people are wondering whether Kanye & Kim’s marriage may be over. Now MTO News is hearing rumors that it may have already have been over for a year.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian have been separated for the past year – according to a new report from US Weekly.

According to the mag, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been “giving each other room to grow” for the past year.

“Kanye has been in Wyoming for the last year. Kim goes about once every five weeks and brings the kids,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “When together, things are fine between them but they haven’t been spending time together because he moved his life completely to Wyoming and that’s not where their life is, their family is, their kids are in school or the larger family is.”

The “Stronger” rapper, 43, is in the midst of a full blown meltdown. He’s made reckless and hurtful comments about slavery, abortion and more. During his speech, he tearfully confessed that he and Kardashian, 39, had “talked about” ending her first pregnancy before their daughter North, now 7, was born. The couple tied the knot in May 2014 and now share children Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months, along with North.

The next day, he took to Twitter with shocking claims about his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner.

“Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday,” he tweeted on Monday, July 20. “If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why.”