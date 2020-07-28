Kanye & Kim Kardashian Have Been ‘Separated’ For The Past Year!!

Bradley Lamb
Ever since Kanye West’s latest outburst, people are wondering whether Kanye & Kim’s marriage may be over. Now MTO News is hearing rumors that it may have already have been over for a year.

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian have been separated for the past year – according to a new report from US Weekly.

According to the mag, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been “giving each other room to grow” for the past year.

