Kangaroos, All Blacks discussions continue as $8 million pitch comes into play

A cross-code showdown between the All Blacks and Kangaroos continues to gain momentum with the NRL considering an $8 million pitch to make it a reality.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports rugby league coaches Trent Robinson and Wayne Bennett were part of high-level discussions last week as both the NRL and New Zealand Rugby work closely behind the scenes.

The bulk of NRL’s Project Apollo committee, which is a team that specialises in innovation, were also present in recent discussions as well as Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga.

ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys will be presented with the full plan of the match next month in what’s being discussed as a pay-per-view event.

According to the report, to avoid any pundits questioning the showdown as a “circus act,” the NRL is hoping to make the All Blacks and Kangaroos clash a regular encounter, perhaps as often as every four years.

New Zealand Rugby boss Mark Robinson reportedly told the Sydney Morning Herald that the ball was “firmly with the NRL at the moment”.

However, one concern for the NRL would be to convince state governments to financially support the concept amid the economic hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suncorp Stadium is currently a top candidate for the NRL to house the match.