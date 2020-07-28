Just How Small Will the 5.4-Inch iPhone 12 Screen Be? Try It Out for Yourself

As rumors of the iPhone 12 have continued to build over the past few months, the one model that has the most excitement around it is the smallest 5.4″ model. The iPhone 12 is believed to be coming in 5.4″, 6.7″, and 6.1″ sizes.

Dummy models have shown how much smaller the 5.4″ is compared to the rest of the iPhone lineup. The upcoming 5.4″ iPhone falls in-between the size of the original iPhone SE and the 2020 iPhone SE, representing the smallest iPhone from Apple in years.

While Apple once advertised the relatively small form factor of the 4″ iPhone 5 as being the perfect size for one handed use, there has been a steady growth in device sizes from the original 3.5″ size to the largest 6.5″ size. The smallest iPhone you can presently purchase is the 2020 iPhone SE which uses the 4.7″ screen size of the iPhone 7/8.

While the rumored 5.4″ screen size is larger than the 4.7″ screen size of the iPhone 7/8, the removal of the Home Button from the body allows the overall device size to be smaller.

To see how much smaller, we’ve created these images that will let existing full screen Face ID iPhone owners see exactly how a 5.4″ iPhone will feel in hand. Simply, open the corresponding image on your iPhone to see. Left and right aligned images are provided.

iPhone 11, XR: Left Handed, Right Handed

iPhone 11 Pro, XS, X: Left Handed, Right Handed

iPhone 11 Pro Max, XS Max: Left Handed, Right Handed

For the full effect, save the image to your camera roll and view in full screen. The iPhone 12 is expected to be released in September or October of this year.