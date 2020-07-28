‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Sets Premiere Date at Netflix

RELATED STORIES

Things you expect to encounter at summer camp: mosquito bites, sunburn, rickety bunk beds.

Things you do not expect to encounter at summer camp: living, breathing dinosaurs.

But that latter scenario will become a terrifying reality for the teens of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, an animated series coming to Netflix on Friday, Sept. 18.

Set against the timeline of the Jurassic World film, the eight-episode Camp Cretaceous follows a group of six teenagers trapped at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. When the events of the film unfold and dinosaurs are unleashed across the island, each kid realizes their very survival rests on the shoulders of themselves and their fellow campers. “Unable to reach the outside world,” the logline reads, “our six teens will go from strangers to friends to family as they band together to survive the dinosaurs and uncover hidden secrets so deep they threaten the world itself.”

The Camp Cretaceous voice cast includes Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) as Roxie, Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs) as Ben, Glen Powell (Scream Queens) as Dave, Paul-Mikél Williams (Westworld) as Darius, Jenna Ortega (Jane the Virgin) as Brooklynn, Ryan Potter (Titans) as Kenji, Raini Rodriguez (Austin & Ally) as Sammy and Kausar Mohammed (Cannon Busters) as Yaz.

Check out a new teaser trailer for Camp Cretaceous above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!