Julianne Moore Spooked as She Found Drunken Stranger on Her Couch

WENN

The ‘Game Change’ actress reportedly decided to move into a more private mansion after a stranger broke into her previous residence in Montauk and crashed on her couch.

–

Julianne Moore reportedly decided to move house after finding a drunken stranger passed out on her couch.

The Oscar-winning actress previously lived alongside director husband Bart Freundlich in a country cottage in Montauk, New York. However, the three-bedroom property is said to have become unsuitable for the “Still Alice” star when she came down one morning to find a female stranger crashed on her sofa, according to the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six.

The 1,000 square foot home sold for around $3.5 million (£2.6 million) when Moore put it up for sale in 2015.

She, Freundlich and their children – Caleb, 22, and Liv, 18 – now live in a much more private mansion in the New York hamlet, complete with a gated driveway.