Joe Burrow contract details: Bengals pay hefty signing bonus to rookie

Joe Burrow has agreed to terms on a four-year, $36 million contract with the Bengals, according to reports.

The Bengals later tweeted a gif of the quarterback dancing, appearing to confirm the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was now under contract.

MORE: 5 NFL quarterbacks who could get benched in 2020 season

Burrow’s deal is believed to include a $23.9 million signing bonus and he is the last of the top five picks from this year’s draft to agree a rookie contract with the franchise that selected them. Chase Young has signed with Washington, Jeff Okudah signed with the Lions, Andrew Thomas signed with the Giants and Tua Tagovailoa signed with the Dolphins.

The #Bengals have agreed to terms with No. 1 overall pick QB Joe Burrow on his fully guaranteed, four-year, $36-million contract with a $23.9M signing bonus. Every top 5 pick is now under contract. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2020

MORE: Here’s a complete list of NFL players opting out of the 2020 season

The Bengals drafted Burrow with the first overall pick back in April and they will hope the former LSU QB can turn around their fortunes, with the franchise having not won a playoff game in three decades.

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy last season having led LSU to a national title, breaking numerous records along the way, including throwing 60 touchdowns – an all-time leading mark in the NCAA.

Joe Burrow contract details

Burrow signed a 4-year contract worth a total of $36 million. His deal includes a $23.9 million signing bonus, and will be fully guaranteed. His contract has a fifth-year option available. His annual salary in total cash will $9,047,534. Although that number is heavily influenced by his large signing bonus. He becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2025.