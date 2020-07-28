Joe Budden Apologizes To Logic

Joe Budden offered up an apology to newly retired rapper Logic, after saying that nobody cared about his decision to walk away from the rap game.

“Logic, I’m sorry man. Log, let me tell you what happened…Log, last week I came in here feeling pretty tumultuous,” he said. “Fresh out of Twitter jail, unable to properly read the room and just hating myself and life, honestly. And unfortunately, I projected some of that onto you, Log. And, for that, I want to apologize.”

Budden says that every rapper should be able to celebrate their retirement without the disrespect.

“That was wrong of me. I should be able to think that you aren’t the best rapper in the world, but celebrate your retirement. Because that is a time where somebody should be happy and look back on their career and get they sh*t off and be with their fans. Nobody wants to hear from this f*cking old grumpy f*ck saying, ‘F*ck you and shut up.’ Especially after that guy was allowed to retire peacefully. I felt bad.”