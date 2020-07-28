Joe Budden Apologizes To Logic

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Joe Budden offered up an apology to newly retired rapper Logic, after saying that nobody cared about his decision to walk away from the rap game.

“Logic, I’m sorry man. Log, let me tell you what happened…Log, last week I came in here feeling pretty tumultuous,” he said. “Fresh out of Twitter jail, unable to properly read the room and just hating myself and life, honestly. And unfortunately, I projected some of that onto you, Log. And, for that, I want to apologize.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR