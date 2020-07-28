Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Alex Rodriguez’s 45th Birthday With Sweet Video Tribute

Instagram

Set to Frankie Valli’s 1967 hit ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You’, the compilation clip features photos of the ‘Hustlers’ actress’ fiance as a child as well as images from his baseball career.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her fiance Alex Rodriguez‘s 45th birthday with an Instagram show of affection on Monday, July 27.

The singer shared a compilation video full of photos and clips set to Frankie Valli‘s 1967 hit “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You”, to mark the occasion. The footage even featured snaps of the former baseball star as a child and images from his playing career.

“You are on TV right now and I’m sitting here in the studio watching you and thinking about how I only want to be right here with you… laughing and joking and enjoying life together… whatever that is, wherever that is…doesn’t matter,” Lopez captioned her post. “That’s the blessing I have in you…”.

Rodriguez did the same to honour J.Lo when she turned 51 last week (July 24), writing: “Happy Birthday, Macha!!! Every moment with you is magical. You are the greatest partner, the best mom, the most amazing performer. A role model. A hero. An inspiration. I’m so proud of you. I love you so much!”.