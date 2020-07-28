Iowa stops men’s basketball workouts for 14 days due to positive coronavirus tests

The Iowa Hawkeyes men’s basketball program halted workouts for 14 days following a pair of coronavirus test results among players.

Per a school statement shared by ESPN’s Myron Medcalf on Tuesday, Iowa announced:

“Following the positive test result, protocol established by [Iowa] athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.”

The Iowa news comes a day after Michigan State confirmed that 16 student-athletes and four staff members returned positive results in the university’s latest round of coronavirus testing. Last week, the entire Michigan State Spartans football team entered quarantine following potential exposure to infected individuals.

The Big Ten shifted to conference-only slates for football and other fall sports to limit travel among member schools. There remains no final decision on basketball competitions, as those seasons aren’t scheduled to begin until later this fall.