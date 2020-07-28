In a white paper about its plans for AI, WeChat-owner Tencent lists the societal benefits of deepfake technology and urges regulators to be lenient (Karen Hao/MIT Technology Review)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
9


Karen Hao / MIT Technology Review:

In a white paper about its plans for AI, WeChat-owner Tencent lists the societal benefits of deepfake technology and urges regulators to be lenient  —  It wants to commercialize the technology in entertainment and e-commerce and asks regulators to be lenient.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR