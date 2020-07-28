IG Star Heather Rose ‘Sextape’ Leak: Twitter Says ‘V*Gina Is Deformed’! (Graphic)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Heather Rose, an extremely popular Instagram star and model whose beauty, fashion and makeup line have amassed her millions of social media followers, is trending on Twitter worldwide today, MTO News has learned.

That’s because someone leaked an old sex tape of hers. The video is extremely graphic – and shows an extreme close up view of her private area. 

And the news is far worse for Heather, beyond the leak. Folks on Twitter are saying that her lady parts are extremely “ugly” and possibly even “deformed.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR