‘I Was Fed a Huge Amount of Lies About Israel’

WENN

During his appearance on Marc Maron’s podcast series, the 38-year-old Canadian actor says that having Jewish people live in one country does not make sense to him.

–

Seth Rogen‘s views on Israel have changed. The Canadian actor used to be a supporter of the country in the past, but in a recent interview with Marc Maron, he made some anti-zionist claims and voiced his criticism against the country.

In the Tuesday, July 28 episode of Maron’s podcast series, Rogen thought that having Jews live in one country “makes no sense” to him and pointed out that they should move to several countries. Then, when he was asked whether he wanted to live in Israel, he outrightly said no and added, “There are nice parts. [But] at best you are convincing yourself that you are far enough away from a major conflict to not worry about it which is a terrible thing to convince yourself of.”

“If it is truly for the preservation of Jewish people, it makes no sense, because again, you don’t keep something you’re trying to preserve all in one place especially when that place has proven to be… pretty volatile,” the “Neighbors” star continued saying. ” ‘I’m trying to keep all these things safe, I’m going to put them in my blender and hope that that’s the best place! That will do it!’ It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Rogen then claimed that he felt like he had been told “a huge amount of lies about Israel my entire life.” He said, “You know, they never tell you, that oh by the way, there were people there. They make it seem like it was–just sitting there, oh the f**king door’s open!”

Even though Rogen said that he got frightened discussing this matter because of his fear for Jewish, people were apparently praising him for speaking up. “More and more Jewish people realize that Israel is a colonial state. It’s so encouraging,” one said. “Seth Rogen coming out as seemingly anti-Zionist, or at least as super critical of Zionism, is pretty cool,” another reacted, while other people urged “more anti-zionist jewish celebrities” to “come out and say this, actually.”