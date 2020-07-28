The 2020 Major League Baseball season officially began last week, and although it’s been shortened to just 60 games from its usual 162 and there’s no public attendance allowed at the stadiums, that isn’t stopping baseball fans from getting their fix. Even if you can’t enjoy the games in person, you can still catch all the action with ESPN, and if you’re looking for the best way to watch the Colorado Rockies vs. Oakland Athletics live stream online starting tonight, then ESPN+ is what you need. Read on to find out more about this two-game series and how you can watch it.

Rockies vs. Athletics Game 1 Date & Time: Tuesday 7/28, 9:40 PM (ET)

Rockies vs. Athletics Game 2 Date & Time: Wednesday 7/29, 3:40 PM (ET)

Rockies vs. Athletics Location: Oakland, California

Rockies vs. Athletics Stadium: RingCentral Coliseum

How to watch MLB: Rockies Vs. Athletics online in the U.S.

This year is an odd one for baseball, with coronavirus-related delays causing the MLB to shorten the season from 162 games to just 60. If baseball seasons are usually marathons, 2020 will be a sprint, and it’s likely that this faster tempo will shape the strategies and performances of the various teams in each division. Early victories will be important for establishing momentum that will hopefully be enough to carry teams through the short season and into the playoffs.

Last season, the Rockies failed to make it to the postseason, while the Athletics were eliminated when they lost the 2019 American League Wild Card Game play-in to the Tampa Bay Rays. Colorado has only made it to the World Series one time in the team’s short history (the Rockies were formed as an expansion team in 1993), making them the clear underdog here. Nonetheless, having won four of their five games so far, the Rockies are off to a very strong start this year and the short 2020 season could have some surprising and unpredictable outcomes in store for players and fans.

If you don’t have a cable TV subscription that includes ESPN and you’re looking for a way to watch the 2020 MLB: Colorado Rockies vs. Oakland Athletics livestream, then you’ll need to sign up for ESPN+. For $5 per month or $50 per year, you get full access to the Major League Baseball 2020 season along with a ton of other live events, analysis, interviews, exclusive shows, and much more. Looking for a bigger streaming package to help you cut the cord? This high-value bundle offer gets you ESPN+ along with Hulu and Disney+ for just $13 per month.

