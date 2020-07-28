Homeowners face mortgage hike after coronavirus deferrals

With almost a million Australians out of work and predictions of another 260,000 jobs to go before Christmas, almost 500,000 home owner s have put their mortgages on hold.

But come September, when the six-month mortgage deferral period ends, only those in severe financial hardship can apply for a four month extension. The others will have to resume repayments.

A RateCity survey of mortgage holders, exclusive to Nine News, found eight per cent of mortgage holders had taken a deferral. Australian Banking Association figures put that number a little higher.

Anna Bligh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Banking Association and Matt Comyn, CEO of CBA. (Peter Braig)

Of those who had, 28 per cent say they won’t be able to or don’t know if they’ll be able to resume their repayments.

Weighing their options, 67 per cent say they hope their bank will give them an extension, 25 per cent may switch to interest only repayments.

Another 25 per cent will consider selling their home, 17 per cent will look at borrowing money from family, and eight per cent may rent out their home and live somewhere cheaper.

Alarmingly, some who had deferred their mortgage didn’t realise they were still accruing interest.

The Australian Banking Association says the four-month extension will not be automatic and will be reserved only for those in severe hardship.

Mr Sodhi, who deferred his mortgage with Bendigo Bank for six months, said it’s been a blessing and was grateful the bank made it so easy. (Nine)

Some have already resumed repayments; others opted out of their deferral only to opt back in again, especially in Melbourne, when the city went back into lockdown.

RateCity research director Sally Tindall says there is a lot of uncertainty around the end of the initial six-month deferral period.

“Lots of people are unsure what they’ll do and that’s a worry,” she said.

“It was concerning that some people who had taken out a mortgage deferral didn’t actually know their bank was charging interest over that .

“It’s so important to understand how much interest you’re accruing over your mortgage deferral and what that will cost you over the life of the loan.”

RateCity calculations show a customer who defers for 10 months on a $500,000 loan with 25 years of the mortgage remaining will end up with a balance of $514,477 at the end of the 10 months, which could cost an extra $128 every month over the life of the loan.

Arpan Sodhi did his homework.

The father-of-two and his wife moved into a new home in Stanhope Gardens in Sydney’s north-west in January.

They were running a successful international moving business when the pandemic reduced their business to just 20 per cent.

Mr Sodhi, who deferred his mortgage with Bendigo Bank for six months, said it’s been a blessing and was grateful the bank made it so easy.

“It’s really helping now, we are in this situation now and we can see how we go later,” he said.

“We swim through this because it’s important and we’ll worry about it when things get back on track.

“I would definitely say it’s been a lifeline because you don’t have to worry about paying your mortgage when you don’t have money in your pocket.”

Mr Sodhi says he’s prepared to distribute the interest payments across the life of the loan and he knew exactly how much he’d fall behind.

But what will he do in September?

Arpan Sodhi is one of the many Aussies who deferred his mortgage amid the pandemic. (Nine)

“I think it will be really tricky. The bank has advised us we can call them back,” he said.

Ms Tindall says every dollar counts in a mortgage and even if you can pay something, anything you pay will reduce the interest burden long-term.

Digital Finance Analytics found in its latest mortgage stress survey that 1.4 million Australian households are experiencing cash flow issues despite government support and mortgage deferrals.

But the 37.5 per cent of households experiencing some mortgage stress was down slightly on the 38 per cent in the previous month but well above pre-COVID-19 levels.