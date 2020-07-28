Hilary Rhoda Gives Birth to First Child After Multiple Miscarriages

Instagram

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and her husband Sean Avery have officially become parents as they welcome their first child together after struggling to conceive.

Model Hilary Rhoda has given birth to her first child after suffering multiple miscarriages.

Rhoda and her husband, Sean Avery, celebrated the new edition to their family on Tuesday (28Jul20), with the 32 year old sharing her happy news via her Instagram Story account.

“We love you baby Nash,” she captioned a photo featuring her cradling the baby boy.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner and her husband, a former ice hockey star, announced news of the pregnancy in January (20) while detailing their struggle to conceive.

“After a few miscarriages, the pressure starts mounting and fertility doctors say, ‘You have this window. Maximize that window…,’ ” Avery explained during a January (20) episode of his “No F**ks Given” podcast.

“We’re having a baby! The last year has been quite a journey getting to this point, lots of ups & downs,” Hilary added. “But for those trying to conceive, all I can say is just keep going. I really hate the word ‘journey’… but it really felt appropriate in this context… Trying to conceive is a mindf**k and might have almost ended our marriage once or twice.”

Rhoda and Avery wed in 2015.