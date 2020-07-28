Harvard prof charged with failing to pay tax on income from Chinese school

A world-renowned Harvard University chemistry professor was charged Tuesday in federal court in Boston with failing to report income from China’s Wuhan University of Technology to the IRS, according to the United States attorney’s office for Massachusetts.

Charles Lieber, 61, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of failing to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts and two counts of making and subscribing a false income tax return, the office of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement.

Lieber was also indicted last month on two counts of lying to federal authorities.

