Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma talks about the ongoing noise in Bollywood

Vijay Varma grabbed everyone’s attention in Zoya akhtar’s Gully Boy. He impressed the audience with his performance and won critical acclaim too. The actor spoke up about the on going debate on nepotism recently.

Speaking to a leading daily, the actor said the issue must be dealt with compassion, instead of constantly throwing mud at each other. He further added, “I can’t choose a side because it is no longer voices. It’s noise right now. A noise which is very difficult to comprehend and understand. I would really like a little more compassion and dignity in the conversation, therefore, I can understand what is happening. Right now, it is just so binary in nature that I don’t want to be a part of it at all. I feel like life is going to be tough, it is inevitable. Every classical writer, mythologist, playwright has said life is going to be tough. So to use this as an excuse for any hidden agenda is not fair and the keechad (mud) thrown at each other is not appreciated. If the system needs to be reimagined, it has to be done with a lot of care, compassion and with real intent and with as little noise around it as possible”

On Gully Boy receiving so many awards, , the actor said, “I was not present for any of these awards so I was missing out. I was in other countries, shooting for various films. And these awards were happening in Guwahati (Filmfare Awards). I was not able to make it to any of these awards. I was missing out on the celebration that the team was having. I felt like I was nominated for all these awards but never won anything. But people say it was all bought. But I don’t know. If it was all bought, why would they not buy for me…in the supporting role? Was I not the loved one in the group? That’s not true because they went on to do several projects with me.”



When asked to share his thoughts on Kangana Ranaut, the actor said, “She has gone on every platform and basically said that she does not like my work, so I shouldn’t be putting her in that position.”