Golf news, How Bryson DeChambeau is changing the face of the game

During the height of lockdown, while most of us sought comfort in movies, Netflix and video games, Bryson DeChambeau found purpose in the gym.

When golf resumed in early June, DeChambeau emerged with an additional 40 pounds of muscle and hit the ground running with his new powerful physique.

In the five tournaments he has played since resumption, he has placed tied-third, tied-eighth, tied-sixth, and first before falling back down to earth when he failed to make the cut at the Memorial Tournament.

Nonetheless DeChambeau has caused quite a stir in that time due to the sheer distance he is now driving the ball off the tee. According to PGA statistics, the 26-year-old American golfer is hitting the ball two yards further than second-ranked Cameron Champ and 12 yards further than Sam Burns, who is ranked 10th.

Bryson DeChambeau is making waves across the circuit with his impressive physique and results to match. (Getty)

For his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, DeChambeau averaged 350.6 yards per drive. This is the longest average measured driving distance for a winning player in PGA Tour history.

Earlier this month, former world No. 1 Lee Westwood described DeChambeau as “incredible” to CNN’s Amanda Davies in an Instagram Live.

“What Bryson’s done has been incredible,” he said. “He should be applauded for it. He’s obviously seen where he can improve and distance is obviously a massive strength and he’s maximised that for sure.

“His body transformation is incredible and it’s paid off very quickly. Over the last few weeks, him and Webb Simpson have been the two most consistent players — Bryson obviously won last week [in Detroit] — and to retain the feel in his short game and his putting when you’ve piled on all the pounds and obviously bulked up is a phenomenal effort.”

These days at golf media conferences golfers are invariably asked about DeChambeau.

“He’s hitting it further, but let’s look at the fact that he’s hitting it as straight as he is,” said Tiger Woods.

“That’s the most difficult thing to do. The further you hit it, the more the tangent goes more crooked, more along this line.”

Charley Hoffman recently told GOLF’s Subpar podcast that DeChambeau’s development shows that “the best athletes in the world are starting to play golf now. That’s why it’s going further.”

Meanwhile fellow Tour pro Tony Finau says he was “inspired” by DeChambeau and that it had “got [him] thinking.”

DeChambeau himself had this to say about his swing and how straight he hits the ball: “I’ve found some methods in the golf swing that allowed me to hit it a little bit straighter than I thought I was going to be able to. Consequently, I just feel like the harder I swing, sometimes the straighter it goes, and that’s been a tremendous benefit.

“Whenever I get a little uncomfortable I just swing it harder, and luckily the way my golf swing is, the forces lined up a lot better for me. But no, I didn’t think it was going to come this quick.”