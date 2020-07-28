George Clooney to Sit Down With Barack Obama for Online Fundraiser in Support of Joe Biden

WENN

The ‘Money Monster’ actor follows in the footsteps of John Legend and Adam Lambert among others in rallying for donations to the ex-vice president’s bid to unseat Donald Trump from the White House.

George Clooney is throwing his support behind Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign by sitting down for a virtual chat with former U.S. leader Barack Obama for an online fundraiser.

The digital event, organized by officials at the Biden Victory Fund, will take place on Tuesday evening, July 28, in an effort to boost donations to the ex-Vice President’s bid to unseat Donald Trump from the White House.

Access will only be granted to ticketholders, with entry starting at $250 (£195) per person.

Clooney is the latest celebrity supporter to help rally votes for Biden – John Legend, Adam Lambert, Dave Matthews and Andra Day were among the musicians to take part in a virtual fundraising concert on Sunday, when almost $800,000 (£620,000) was raised by viewers.

Tuesday’s conversation with Clooney will mark Obama’s second big appearance at a public event for his pal Biden – he featured as a guest back in June, and helped to boost Biden’s campaign finances by more than $11 million (£8.5 million).