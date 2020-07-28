General Civilian Introduces the RS-1: A Reusable Mask, Made in Canada

Article content

PORT HOPE, Ontario — General Civilian is introducing the RS-1: a durable, reusable and adaptable “substrate”; a mask that acts as a holder for any breathable fabric or filter material, civilian or medical grade.

The RS-1 is ideal for commuters, business travelers, industrial workers and anyone who wants a serious mask option that contains slipstream (respiratory droplets) and thereby contributes to collective protection in public spaces, when physical distancing is not possible.

The RS-1 is easily cleaned and reused, doesn’t fog up glasses, and fits comfortably with a single adjustable strap.

“We are currently testing a medical grade filter system,” said General Civilian President John Hayden. “We are working continuously to develop solutions and manufacture great products here in Canada, where we can be a part of a movement to strengthen industrial and economic self-reliance.”