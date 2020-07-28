Fred Willard Receives Posthumous Emmy Nomination for Modern Family Role

Gone, but not forgotten.

It’s been 2 months since Hollywood lost beloved comedian and actor Fred Willard. However, the late performer has since nabbed his 5th Emmy nomination.

Specifically, the Best in Show actor earned a posthumous nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Modern Family. As fans of the show may recall, Willard played Ty Burrell‘s character’s father.

This is Willard’s 2nd Emmy nomination for this Modern Family role as he was previously nominated in this category in 2010. Between 2003 and 2005, Willard earned back-to-back nominations in this category for his work on Everybody Loves Raymond.

Following the nomination news, the official Twitter for Modern Family wrote, “Honoring Fred Willard on his posthumous #Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series. #ModernFamily”

Willard’s family responded to this tweet by writing on the late actor’s account, “Our family is very excited! Thank you!”