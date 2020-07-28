Former NT top cop doesn’t deny having sex with colleague in rape trial

The jury heard opening statements today from both the crown and defence in the rape trial against former NT Assistant Police Commissioner Peter Bravos.

In the opening statements during the second day of the trial, the jury heard Mr Bravos doesn’t deny having sex with the alleged victim, who was also a police officer and colleague at the , but will argue the sex was consensual as he pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

It was agreed by both parties in November 2004, the woman and Mr Bravos both attended an emergency services ball in Darwin where drinks were consumed.

Peter Bravos holding hands with his wife. (Supplied)

Mr Bravos’ barrister John Lawrence SC says the pair left together and Mr Bravos invited her to his home “for coffee” while his wife and children were away, where they ended up swimming in his pool fully clothed.

Crown prosecutor Nicholas Papas QC said Mr Bravos made advances towards her that she rebuffed.

It’s then alleged he gave her a t-shirt to replace her soaked ballgown and was shown a bedroom before the woman passed out through tiredness and alcohol consumption.

Mr Papas said Mr Bravos removed her underwear, pulled her t-shirt up over her armpits and laid next to her naked.

Adding, she woke to Mr Bravos penetrating her with his finger.

Crown Prosecutor Nicholas Papas QC. (Supplied)

The court heard he’s further accused of getting on top of her and when she woke again, he was having sex with her.

Mr Papas said she was very distressed the next day and went into work where she took out her pistol with the intent of doing herself harm.

“Luckily she returned it. That’s how distressed she says she was,” he said.

The court heard the woman told a number of colleagues about the events straight after but did not make a formal complaint until 13 years later, fearing it would damage her career.

It was in 2017 she made the formal complaint after hearing rumours of a supposed “black book” on a work computer with odds at 70 to 1 as to whether someone could sleep with her.

Barrister John Lawrence SC. (Supplied)

However, Mr Bravos’ defence argues in the years since the incident, a “rumour mill” was created which lead the woman to make the formal complaint.

Mr Lawrence told the jury in 2015, another senior police officer made a disclosure against Mr Bravos under the whistle-blower act in a bid to prevent him from a promotion – a promotion the whistle-blower’s partner was also applying for.

The court was closed this afternoon to the public while the alleged victim’s pre-recorded evidence was played to the jury.