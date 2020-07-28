Florida Man Charged After He Is Accused Of Using Money From COVID-19 Relief Loan To Purchase A Lamborghini

Just when you thought you have heard it all, there is always something that pops up and takes the cake. This time around, a Florida man is accused of fraudulently obtaining millions from the Paycheck Protection Program, and using the money to buy luxury items, including a new Lamborghini.

According to NBC News, unsealed court documents revealed that David T. Hines, 29, from Miami was arrested and charged with bank fraud. The Justice Department said that Federal agents seized the car, which was worth $318,000, and also a total of $3.4 million from his bank accounts.

Documents say that David applied for $13.5 million in paycheck protection loans when he filed applications on behalf of different companies that reportedly included false statements about employee payroll expenses.

The documents stated, “Those purported employees either did not exist or earned a fraction of what Hines claimed in his PPP applications. Collectively, Hines falsely claimed his companies paid millions of dollars in payroll the first quarter of 2020. State and bank records, however, show little to no payroll expense during this period.”

In the end, the bank ended up approving $3.9 million in loans. A few days after receiving the money, he reportedly went and purchased a 2020 Lamborghini Huracán. However, there were reportedly no payroll payments being made to employees, and luxury items and services were being paid for within the Miami area.

On Monday, David appeared in front of U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge John J. O’Sullivan and was formally notified about the charges against him.

According to Time Magazine, David was released on bond on Monday and is expected to be arraigned on October 14th.

If you all remember, back in May, former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Arkansas Mo was accused of something similar.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94