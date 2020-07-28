Fireworks and flyovers replaced amid COVID-19 pandemic

In late September every year, Brisbane ignites with Riverfire as tens of thousands of revellers line the river and fireworks light the sky.

“The one true consistency during COVID-19 has been unpredictability. Like many organisations, Brisbane Festival has reimagined the Festival so it may proceed mindful of the need to adhere to social distancing restrictions,” the event website reads.

Riverfire in its usual form has been cancelled due to the risk posed by “crowd gathering” amid the pandemic. (Fairfax Media)

“While the Brisbane Festival team is committed to delivering an exciting program for Brisbane this September, certain elements of the 2020 program, including Sunsuper Riverfire, are unable to go ahead because it encourages crowd gathering.”

Instead of fireworks exploding over the Brisbane River, more than a dozen rooftops across the city will create an installation called Sunsuper Night Sky by internationally acclaimed artist Robin Fox.

Every Friday and Saturday night of the festival the buildings will be lit by laser beams and pulsate to a soundtrack.

“This exquisite light installation will be visible for miles from hundreds of vantage points across Brisbane,” the website said.

“View Sunsuper Night Sky from the street, on your evening walk or even by CityCat.”

Riverfire marks the end of the four-week-long Brisbane Festival, which has also undergone some changes.

Crowds would usually line the Brisbane river to watch the flyovers and firework spectacular. (Fairfax Media)

Southbank is normally where the hub of the festival is located but this year it is being spread across the city’s suburbs.

“In reimagining the 2020 Festival, the Brisbane Festival team is focused on finding new ways to bring Brisbane together this September to celebrate without encouraging crowd gathering,” the website reads.

“This year’s program is being designed in a way that people can enjoy it without gathering together in crowds.

“One-hundred-and-ninety suburbs of Brisbane will be visited by our mobile stages-on-wheels so keep an eye and ear out in your suburb.”

While the usual fireworks and flyovers of Riverfire may not be going ahead, some may be headed to the suburbs with organisers set to make later program announcements.