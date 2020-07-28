ETH Activity in Q2 Similar to That Before 2017 ICO Market Boom By Cointelegraph

ETH Activity in Q2 Similar to That Before 2017 ICO Market Boom
Though some on-chain activity for is similar to the conditions before the price rallied to its all-time high in 2018, it failed to demonstrate the same bullish behavior in 2020.
According to a July report from Xangle Research on Decentralized Finance (DeFi) in Q2 2020, research analyst Jehn Kim determined that on-chain transaction volume on the Ethereum blockchain increased roughly 62%, around a 52-week high on June 23. Transaction fees also rose approximately 688%.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.