EOS Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By .com

EOS Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



.com – was trading at $2.9882 by 11:51 (15:51 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, up 10.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 16.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $2.7707B, or 0.85% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $2.7815 to $2.9895 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 13.45%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.6754B or 2.22% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $2.5757 to $2.9895 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 87.00% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $11,140.8 on the .com Index, up 7.60% on the day.

was trading at $319.97 on the .com Index, a gain of 2.15%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $205.1851B or 63.02% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $35.7306B or 10.97% of the total cryptocurrency market value.